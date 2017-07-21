Harrisburg, Pa.based Pennsylvania State Employes Credit Union has signed an agreement to convert its core processor to Corelation Inc.'s KeyStone platform.
At $5 billion in assets, PSECU will be Corelation's largest partner. It is the 67th credit union to sign with the core provider.
