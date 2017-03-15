PSCU and the Maryland and DC Credit Union Association have formed a partnership to provide credit, debit, bill-payment processing and contact center support services for the 133 credit unions in Maryland and D.C. that the association serves.

“This partnership will help our credit unions more effectively compete, grow and serve their members,” MD|DC CUA President & CEO John Bratsakis said in a statement. “PSCU’s industry leadership, depth of resources, risk management practices and commitment to new payments technologies like EMV, digital wallets and analytics give MD|DC CUA credit unions a significant competitive advantage in the communities they serve.”