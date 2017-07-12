PSCU and Corporate One Federal Credit Union said that they have signed a long-term agreement under which PSCU will provide credit and debit card servicing to Corporate One credit unions and their members.
In total, the parties explained, PSCU will provide processing and servicing support to a total of 55 Corporate One credit unions, representing almost 100,000 credit and debit card accounts.
