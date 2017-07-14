St. Petersburg, Fla.-based credit union service organization PSCU on Thursday said it has added two new credit union owners.

PSCU said $239 million AERO Federal Credit Union, Glendale, Ariz., and $2.1 billion Truliant Federal Credit Union, Winston-Salem, N.C., joined the cooperative for debit card processing and Total Member Care call center support, respectively. Both credit unions said they signed long-term agreements following extensive due diligence.