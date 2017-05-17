WASHINGTON — Advocates for the cannabis industry took to Capitol Hill on Wednesday to lobby for bank protections that would help legitimize the industry and give it access to financial services.
The marijuana industry made significant gains during the November election, with eight states passing measures to legalize pot, including California and Massachusetts. Twenty-nine states now have some form of legalized marijuana, which encompasses more than 60% of the U.S. population, according to the National Cannabis Industry Association.
Subscribe Now
Authoritative analysis and perspective for every segment of the credit union industry
14-Day Free Trial
No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Have an account? Sign In