PostCity Financial Credit Union, Long Beach, Calif., on May 1 will convert to the NewSolutions core processing system from Share One, Inc., a credit union service organization based in Memphis, Tenn.

The credit union has $75.9 million in assets. It is privately insured by American Share Insurance. Christine Haley, president and CEO of PostCity Financial, said the core processor change will increase the range of products the CU can offer to its members.