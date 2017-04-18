Print Email Reprints Share

PostCity Financial Credit Union, Long Beach, Calif., on May 1 will convert to the NewSolutions core processing system from Share One, Inc., a credit union service organization based in Memphis, Tenn.

The credit union has $75.9 million in assets. It is privately insured by American Share Insurance. Christine Haley, president and CEO of PostCity Financial, said the core processor change will increase the range of products the CU can offer to its members.

Subscribe Now

Authoritative analysis and perspective for every segment of the credit union industry
Learn More

14-Day Free Trial

No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Get 14-Day Free Trial