WASHINGTON – Housing finance reform discussions are heating up and a plan to wind down Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac could become law sooner than many anticipate, according to a key senator involved in the discussions.

“I think the stars may align… where you could actually see housing finance reform happen ahead of some of the Dodd-Frank reforms, because I think there is more consensus here,” said Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., during a Mortgage Bankers Association conference this week.