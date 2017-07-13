In Iowa, $68 million Des Moines Police Officers’ Credit Union has changed its name to Serve Credit Union, the CU said Thursday.
The now Serve CU, which is one of the oldest credit unions in the Hawkeye State, began serving Des Moines police officers in 1931. In later years, the credit union expanded its field of membership from law enforcement to include first responders, government employees, school employees and their families.
Subscribe Now
Authoritative analysis and perspective for every segment of the credit union industry
14-Day Free Trial
No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Have an account? Sign In