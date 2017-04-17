As payment providers wrap up EMV migrations, their focus has shifted to another security measure—point-to-point encryption (P2PE)—that could be even more crucial to securing payment data.

P2PE is the process of encrypting payment card data inside the point of sale terminal until it is decrypted by the processor. In this way, merchants are never in control of unencrypted data, meaning that if fraudsters hack into their terminals, the data is useless to them.