Among four of the most prevalent consumer lending products, personal loans tend to get paid first over mortgages, auto loans and credit cards, TransUnion found in a study released Wednesday.
The finding came as a surprise, according to Ezra Becker, senior vice president and head of research for TransUnion's financial services business unit.
