People's Credit Union was part of the official ceremony to launch Rhode Island’s new “Bank Local” program.
Bank Local is Rhode Island’s new community deposit program. The state’s treasurer will be bringing money back to Rhode Island by opening deposit accounts with local banks and credit unions.
