Members of Hopkins, Minn.-based Peoples Community CU have approved a merger with SPIRE Credit Union.
The merger received a 95 percent approval from PCCU’s voting members, and became effective July 1. The credit union will pay a special $400,000 dividend back to its member owners as a result of the merger.
Subscribe Now
Authoritative analysis and perspective for every segment of the credit union industry
14-Day Free Trial
No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Have an account? Sign In