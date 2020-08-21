People First Federal Credit Union in Pa. finds next CEO out of state

Howard Meller was appointed the new president and CEO of People First Federal Credit Union in Allentown, Pa.

Meller succeeds Jeffrey Albert, who is retiring from the $724 million-asset institution, it said Thursday. Albert has been with People First for 30 years, including spending the last nine years as CEO.

Meller has served as president and CEO of GHS Federal Credit Union in Binghamton, N.Y., since 2013. A call to GHS Federal about its succession plans was not immediately returned.

Meller began working in financial services as a consumer marketing manager with Bank of America and then later worked for SunTrust Bank, where he was an area manager overseeing 14 branches.

“Following our lengthy nationwide search, we are thrilled to have Mr. Meller join our team. We look forward to watching the credit union thrive under his direction and know he will be an asset to the organization and the community,” Frederick Molchany, People First's chairman, said in a press release.

People First earned roughly $2.2 million through the first six months of the year, down about 21% from the same period a year earlier, according to call report data from the National Credit Union Administration.

