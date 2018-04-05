Sharetec System is signing $10 million Latrobe Area Hospital Federal Credit Union in Latrobe, Pa., to its core processing solution, Sharetec announced today.

Sharetec is a provider of in-house and service-bureau core solutions. The company aims to lower operating expenses for its nearly 300 credit union clients. According to Sharetec, its clients have experienced 67 percent growth since 2000.

Latrobe sought Sharetec to improve its member-facing technology, save time, lower costs and improve partnerships, according to a press release. Latrobe’s previous core was more expensive and less capable of allowing the credit union to expand its technology services, said CEO Greg Sisitki in the release.

With Sharetec’s core, the credit union has already seen an improved efficiency for employees and members, Sisitki added.

"Every 'module' is in one place or one system; our old system was in pieces with different passwords and logins, which made things very difficult when it came to the efficiency of the staff," Sisitiki said in the release. "Sharetec's conversion process and installation team helped us though the process of conversion every step of the way.”

Sharetec’s vice president, Dan Miller, added: “During the discovery process, Latrobe's decision makers became thoroughly convinced that Sharetec offered the best and most complete solution to meet their needs. They viewed our solution as superior to what our competitors were offering, given our better member facing technology, as well as additional features that would save them significant time and money."

