Pentagon Federal Credit Union held its 82nd annual meeting Monday night, and on Tuesday released a statement saying it had “exceptional growth” both in 2016 and through the first quarter of 2017.

James Schenck, president and CEO of PenFed, based in Tysons, Va., said the credit union increased its net new membership by 110,000 in 2016, ending the year with 1.48 million members. He said as of May 2017, PenFed has more than 1.5 million members.