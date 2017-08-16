Pelican State Credit Union has completed its merger with East Feliciana Teachers Federal Credit Union, effective August 1.
Based in Baton Rouge, La., Pelican State CU has about $310 million in assets, while East Feliciana Teachers FCU, which was based in Clinton, La., had about $265,000 in assets. Clinton is located about 35 miles north of Baton Rouge.
