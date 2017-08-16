Print Email Reprints Share

Pelican State Credit Union has completed its merger with East Feliciana Teachers Federal Credit Union, effective August 1.

Based in Baton Rouge, La., Pelican State CU has about $310 million in assets, while East Feliciana Teachers FCU, which was based in Clinton, La., had about $265,000 in assets. Clinton is located about 35 miles north of Baton Rouge.

