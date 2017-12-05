St. Landy Federal Credit Union and St. Jules Credit Union merged with Pelican State Credit Union on Nov. 1 and Dec. 1 respectively.

The $313 million CU gained a total of $15.4 million in assets and 6,292 members from the merging institutions. Both institutions were based in Louisiana and wanted to enhance outreach by joining the Baton Rouge, La.-based CU.

“Our team is honored to welcome the members and employees of both credit unions and their Select Employer Group partners into the Pelican State CU family. We are excited to continue to serve the Opelousas and Lafayette areas on an even deeper level and plan to continue to invest in both communities,” said Pelican State CU CEO Jeffrey K. Conrad in a press release.

Over the last 19 years, Pelican State CU has completed 10 mergers with credit unions across the state of Louisiana.

