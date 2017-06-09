GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.—Credit unions and other financial institutions have long been concerned about fintechs cutting FIs out of the banking equation, but the CEO of PayPal assured credit unions that his company views them more as partners than competitors.

Speaking during the Michigan Credit Union League’s Annual Convention & Exposition here, PayPal President and CEO Dan Schulman told the crowd that his company has made the choice to be “a customer champion,” in part by allowing PayPal users to select how they route transactions through the payments provider.