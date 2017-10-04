Workers Credit Union hopes to make their services more attractive to current and future members by offering an early pay day to members who receive direct deposits into checking and savings accounts, a program similar to those offered by Nassau Financial Federal Credit Union and GPO Federal Credit Union.

Workers Credit Union hopes the new service will help differentiate itself in the marketplace, according to Bill White, spokesperson for Workers Credit Union. Members will have the benefit of early access to funds from paychecks up to 24 hours earlier than normal, according to Doug Peterson, President and CEO of Workers Credit Union. The change is made simply by adjusting the date payment is posted. The member’s payroll notifies the credit union when payment will be made, and the credit union deposits the money into the account a full day early.