Paul Gentile, president and CEO of the Cooperative Credit Union Association, will depart is set to leave the league this fall to take over as president and CEO of the $1.9 billion-asset Merck Employees Federal Credit Union in Rahway, N.J.

The association’s board will undergo a nationwide search for Gentile’s successor.

“I have advocated for the credit union system for many years because I believe in the structure of the cooperative credit union model,” Gentile stated. “Now more than ever, consumers need low-cost, high-quality financial services that they can trust. It is going to be a privilege to take this next step in my career to serve the members of Merck Employees Federal Credit Union.”

Gentile has served as league’s president and CEO for approximately five years. During his tenure, the league completed two mergers. In 2014 the Massachusetts Credit Union League, the New Hampshire Credit Union League and the Credit Unions of Rhode Island merged to create the Cooperative Credit Union Association. Then, in 2016, the Delaware Credit Union League merged into the association.

CCUA Board Chair Ellen Ford, CEO of the $474 million Peoples Credit Union, Middletown, R.I., said the association is “well positioned” for continued success, driven by excellence in advocacy and member value.

“We wish Paul only the best and thank him for his tremendous contributions to our success,” she stated. “He worked cooperatively with the Association’s team, our members, and the Board to get us to this point of advocacy excellence and continually driving member value. We are committed to continuing that work and always keeping our members’ interests first and foremost in all that we do.”