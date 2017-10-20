The California wildfires have killed at least 42 people, caused at least $1 billion in damages and destroyed nearly 7,000 homes. So Patelco Credit Union has had its work cut out for it.

Pleasanton, Calif.-based Patelco Credit Union has implemented a member disaster relief program in the wake of the wildfires, and has also begun several initiatives to aid the Santa Rosa community. The California Credit Union League, in conjunction with the National Credit Union Foundation, has also activated CUAid for affected credit unions, and Patelco is just one of many CUs that has undertaken relief efforts for members and employees impacted by the fires.