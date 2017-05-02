Ozark Federal Credit Union, a $58 million-asset institution based in Poplar Bluff in southeastern Missouri, found itself in the middle of severe weather that smashed through parts of the South and the Plains regions over the weekend.

“We have had all six counties of our field of membership affected by the storm, but I will say, the people in our communities have stepped up and assisted those in need,” Davine Conover, business development specialist at Ozark FCU, told Credit Union Journal. “We have had several of our staff and family members [living] in fear of flooding, and one that has had her home invaded by four feet of water.”