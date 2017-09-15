Print Email Reprints Share

Americans still view homeownership as an important life event, but only 14% of them claim it's of primary importance, according to Reportlinker.

The goal of homeownership ranked fourth among American priorities in 2017, one step down from achieving career goals and just above having or adopting children.

