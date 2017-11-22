The board of directors at OTIS Federal Credit Union, a $161 million institution based in Jay, Maine, has appointed Kim Turner as president and CEO, effective Jan. 1, 2018.

Turner succeeds retiring CEO Roland Poirier.

“Kim’s passion for members and her ideal of member service [as being] top priority has shown since her first being hired,” stated Poirier. The outgoing CEO also said he was pleased to see someone promoted to the position from within the credit union who “will be able to hit the ground running.”

Kim Turner, new CEO at Otis FCU

Turner has been with the credit union since December 2013, when she was hired as vice president of operations and compliance. She has also worked for Synergent, a subsidiary of the Maine Credit Union League.

“I am very honored [by] the opportunity to serve the members and employees in this new capacity,” said Turner. “I have wanted to be the CEO of a credit union since I had my first job at Rainbow Federal Credit Union in Lewiston as a teller.”

Turner earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration with a concentration in finance from the University of Southern Maine, as well as Certified Credit Union Executive and Credit Union Compliance Expert designations from the Credit Union National Association.

OTIS FCU posted net income of about $1.3 million in 2016, up from about $1.2 million in the prior year.

