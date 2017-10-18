Westbrook, Maine-based Synergent on Wednesday said it signed a new, seven-year agreement with $79 million Oswego County Federal Credit Union for the Symitar Episys core processing solution.
Oswego FCU also signed an online services agreement and will be partnering with Synergent for electronic check collection, share draft processing, Opening Act, Jwaala and bill pay.
