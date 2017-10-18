Print Email Reprints Share

Westbrook, Maine-based Synergent on Wednesday said it signed a new, seven-year agreement with $79 million Oswego County Federal Credit Union for the Symitar Episys core processing solution.

Oswego FCU also signed an online services agreement and will be partnering with Synergent for electronic check collection, share draft processing, Opening Act, Jwaala and bill pay.

Subscribe Now

Authoritative analysis and perspective for every segment of the credit union industry
Learn More

14-Day Free Trial

No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Get 14-Day Free Trial