Constellation Digital Partners, LLC has received $500,000 in Class C investment from Vizo Financial Corporate Credit Union, the credit union service organization announced today.

In the last 10 months, Constellation has had 12 investments and raised a total of $26 million. Vizo Financial joins nine other credit unions and three CUSOs that have invested in the platform.

Constellation aims to be an open development platform where financial services from a variety of vendors coexist and have a homogenous appearance. The CUSO is led by Kris Kovacs, former chief information officer at Coastal Federal Credit Union, and launched its first software implementation for the open-development platform Aquarius.

Kovacs closed the investment on March 7 with Vizo Financial’s Chief Executive Officer Jay Murray, President David Brehmer, Chief Financial Officer Mark Brown and Chief Strategy Officer Jeffrey Stoner.

Kris Kovacs, President and CEO of Constellation Digital Partners, LLC.

“With the support of forward-thinking partners like Vizo Financial, we are getting that much closer to transforming digital banking experiences for credit unions and members everywhere,” Kovacs said in a press release. “We have two additional software releases planned this year that will extend the services of the Constellation platform with new capabilities, features and functions. Members will truly be at the center of every credit union’s strategy – right where they belong.”

Murray added in the release: “Vizo Financial believes that credit unions need innovation and technology in order to thrive in the future. Constellation is providing credit unions with the digital solutions needed to meet their member expectations. This is the type of collaboration we look for in the credit union industry and we are excited to be a strategic partner.”

