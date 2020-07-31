OnPath Federal Credit Union finds its next CEO

Jared Freeman has been selected as the next president and CEO of OnPath Federal Credit Union in Harahan, La.

Jared Freeman was named as the CEO and president of OnPath Federal Credit Union.

He most recently served as chief experience officer at Leaders Credit Union in Jackson, Tenn., according to a press release on Thursday from D. Hilton Associates, an executive recruitment firm. Freeman’s first credit union job was with Guardian Credit Union where he held different roles, including chief operations officer. He also served as president and CEO of ASE Credit Union.

“To say I am elated would be an understatement,” Freeman said in the press release. “OnPath Federal Credit Union is a strong organization and I am honored the board of directors has placed their confidence in me to lead the credit union into the future and to continue serving the membership, as well as the local community.”

D. Hilton did not specify why former CEO Joey Richard left the credit union.

The $403 million-asset credit union lost almost $886,000 through the first half of this year, compared with earning $2.7 million during the same period in 2019, according to call report data from the National Credit Union Administration.

The credit union rebranded as OnPath in late 2019.