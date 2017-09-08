Bucking recent trends, only 12 federally insured credit unions paid civil monetary penalties for filing late call reports in the first quarter f 2017, according to a report from the National Credit Union Administration.

A total of $2,853 will be paid to the U.S. Treasury, the agency announced on Sept. 8. In the same quarter last year, 30 CUs agreed to penalties, while 25 consented to penalties in 4Q 2016.