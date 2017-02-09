Jerry Cross, longtime president CEO of One Credit Union, a $142 million-asset institution based in Springfield, Vt., will retire at the end of February.
Cross has been with the credit union for 32 years. When he began his career in 1985, the credit union had only $1.8 million in assets and 1,400 members. (t now has more than 16,000 members.
