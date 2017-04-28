Credit Union Resources, a unit of the Cornerstone Credit Union League, announced that PSE Credit Union of Parma, Ohio, has named Joseph Anderson as its new president/CEO, effective July 10.
Anderson was selected to lead the $125 million institution following an “intense regional search” by CUR.
