CINCO Family Financial Center of Cincinnati and Superior Credit Union of Lima, Ohio, have entered into an agreement to combine their operations.
Under terms of the deal, CINCO will integrate its $117 million in assets and 11,500 members with Superior, which has $720 million in assets and more than 67,000 members.
Subscribe Now
Authoritative analysis and perspective for every segment of the credit union industry
14-Day Free Trial
No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Have an account? Sign In