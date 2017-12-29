Becky Howell, CEO of the MedPro Federal Credit Union division of Ohio HealthCare Federal Credit Union, will retire on Dec. 31, 2017, after 38 years in the credit union movement, the CU announced in a press release this week.

Howell has seen MedPro FCU from grow in assets of $4 million to $17 million. In 2013, she led the partnership with Ohio HealthCare FCU to create the now $82 million-asset institution, which serves the health care industry in Ohio.

Becky Howell, retiring CEO of the MedPro FCU division of Ohio HealthCare FCU

Howell spent five years offering financial education classes to MedPro members and was one of the founding members for the Ohio Credit Union League’s Haynes Circle Committee, which was developed to promote credit union growth and success.

“I’ve thoroughly enjoyed being part of such an amazing industry,” Howell said in the release. “My time within the credit union movement has been a rewarding experience and it’s been an honor to go to work each morning knowing that I am making a positive impact on my members’ financial futures.”

