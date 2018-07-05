Ohio HealthCare Federal Credit Union on Tuesday revealed its executive succession plan.

The $85 million CU, headquartered in Dublin, Ohio, said curent President and CEO Bill Butler will retire in June 2020. The credit union’s board of directors appointed Christy O’Connell, who currently serves as its COO and executive vice president, as Butler’s successor.

According to Ohio HealthCare FCU, O’Connell has more than 30 years’ experience in the credit union industry, focusing on planning, organizational development, administrative management and strategic partnerships. She reportedly has managed day-to-day operations for back office processing, member service, accounting departments and loan departments.

O’Connell began her career with Ohio HealthCare FCU in 2004 as the chief financial officer. The CU said she has been an “integral part” of the senior management team for more than 13 years, helping the credit union grow from a $25 million financial institution to its current $85 million in assets.

“This is truly an exciting opportunity. Ohio HealthCare is a great organization with a supportive field of membership, strong financials, and talented employees,” O’Connell said in a statement. “We are proactive in building products and services that exceed the offerings of many of our competitors. Add this to our strong culture of respect and care for our healthcare membership and I am certain we have a very bright future.”

“The board of directors is honored to have Christy O’Connell assume the distinguished role of Ohio HealthCare FCU president and CEO,” said Chuck Smith, longtime board member. “Her major contributions to credit unions over three decades and exemplary leadership make her an outstanding choice.”

“Our board has made an excellent choice in naming Christy as our future leader,” said Butler. “I know firsthand her dedication to our members, the board, and the staff. She is the consummate credit union professional. I have been incredibly fortunate to have worked with Christy all these years.”