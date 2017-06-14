Community One Credit Union of Ohio, a $76 million institution based in North Canton, Ohio, is set to acquire Canton Police & Firemen's Credit Union, effective June 30.
Community One President and CEO Evelyn Canterbury will retain her position in the combined organization.
Subscribe Now
Authoritative analysis and perspective for every segment of the credit union industry
14-Day Free Trial
No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Have an account? Sign In