WASHINGTON — Acting Comptroller of the Currency Keith Noreika finally revealed his view of the agency's controversial fintech charter on Wednesday, making it clear he supported the effort while also sharply criticizing those against the endeavor.

“Quite simply, I think it is a good idea that deserves the thorough analysis and the careful consideration that we are giving it," he said in a speech to the Exchequer Club. “Companies that offer banking products and services should be allowed to apply for national bank charters so that they can pursue their businesses on a national scale if they choose, and if they meet the criteria and standards for doing so."