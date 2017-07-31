WASHINGTON — The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency has filed a motion to dismiss a lawsuit by state regulators challenging the agency's fintech charter.
In April, the Conference of State Bank Supervisors sued the OCC, arguing that it did not have statutory authority to grant national bank charters to fintech companies that do not take deposits.
