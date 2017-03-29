WASHINGTON — New York State Department of Financial Services Superintendent Maria T. Vullo has lost no time imposing her vision for the financial services industry since she took the helm of Wall Street’s top state cop last summer.

Vullo discussed the department's newly enacted cybersecurity requirements, a proposal to banish “bad actors” from the state’s financial industry, and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency’s fintech charter initiative, which has drawn strong condemnation from many state regulators.