NW Preferred Federal Credit Union, Tigard, Ore., on Tuesday said it received approval from the National Credit Union Administration to expand its Trade, Industry or Profession charter to serve the licensed insurance industry nationwide.
In 2003 NW Preferred became the first credit union in the United States granted a TIP charter. Tuesday’s announcement allows the credit union to expand beyond the original, three-state charter boundary of Oregon, Washington and Idaho.
