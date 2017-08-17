Northwest Federal Credit Union, a $3.2 billion institution based in Herndon, Va., announced that its board of directors has named Jeff Bentley as the new president and CEO.
Bentley began his career at Northwest FCU in 2014 as the senior vice president of lending/chief lending officer, after having had more than 30 years of experience in the fields of consumer and commercial lending, accounting, sales and third-party management.
