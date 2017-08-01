Effective Aug. 1, Lakes Area Federal Credit Union in Grand Rapids, Minn. will merge with Cloquet, Minn.-based Members Cooperative CU, following approvals by the National Credit Union Administration and the Lakes Area FCU membership.

Both CUs have similar small-town roots, and the combined institution will serve more than 49,000 members with assets of more than $650 million, bringing enhanced products and services and an expanded branch network to the former Lakes Area members.