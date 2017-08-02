Northeast Credit Union has completed its merger and operational integration with Ocean Communities Federal Credit Union. The merger, which took effect Aug. 1, created a combined financial institution with nearly $1.3 billion in assets and serving more than 120,000 members throughout Maine and New Hampshire.
The merger already received approval from the National Credit Union Association, the New Hampshire Banking Department, the Maine Bureau of Financial Institutions, and the members of both credit unions.
Subscribe Now
Authoritative analysis and perspective for every segment of the credit union industry
14-Day Free Trial
No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Have an account? Sign In