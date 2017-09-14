Sharetec System announced that North Iowa Community Credit Union, a $65 million institution based in Mason City, Iowa, has chosen Sharetec for its new core system.
Sharetec noted that NICCU has selected a variety of products that will “help them grow their membership and increase their earnings.” Some of these products include picture pay, “much enhanced” mobile banking compared to what the members are currently using, and the integrated membership and loan application system.
Subscribe Now
Authoritative analysis and perspective for every segment of the credit union industry
14-Day Free Trial
No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Have an account? Sign In