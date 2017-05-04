The National Credit Union Foundation is now accepting nominations for the 2018 Herb Wegner Memorial Awards, honoring outstanding individuals, organizations and achievements in the credit union movement.
The awards are named after former CUNA CEO Herb Wegner and are intended to recognize his spirit of innovation, creativity and risk-taking leadership.
