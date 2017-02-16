WASHINGTON — The New York State Department of Financial Services is hoping to expand its authority to marketplace lenders, brokers, merchant cash advance companies and others that previously could operate in the state without a license.
Tucked inside N.Y. Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s proposed budget for the coming year, the changes would force a wide range of companies to become subject to the state regulator.
