State-chartered credit unions in New York State achieved a kind of parity with their federally-chartered peers when the state financial regulator removed the requirement that top officials of these institutions must take an oath of office.

The New York State Department of Financial Services said on Wednesday it will no longer require the officers, directors and committee members of New York’s 16 state-chartered credit unions to take an oath of office under the authority granted to the DFS Superintendent under New York Banking Law.