Print Email Reprints Share

WASHINGTON — The New York Department of Financial Services' attempt to expand its authority over fintech companies could be shot down by state lawmakers.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's proposed budget for next year includes a provision that would require certain marketplace lenders, brokers and merchant cash advance companies to obtain a license in order to do business in the state.

Subscribe Now

Authoritative analysis and perspective for every segment of the credit union industry
Learn More

14-Day Free Trial

No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Get 14-Day Free Trial