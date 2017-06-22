A new partnership between the New York Credit Union Association and Chicago-based fintech firm SpringFour is designed to help financially struggling credit union members gain easier access to local resources and institutions that can help them improve their financial situation.

Specifically, under the partnership, NYCUA-affiliated credit unions can visit the association’s website and enter the zip code for a member who is facing financial hardship. The platform will then generate a list of local organizations, government programs and other pre-approved resources that might help that member.