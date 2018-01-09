Saint Agnes Federal Credit Union started the new year with a new name, rebranding as Five Star FCU on Jan. 1, 2018.

The new name, the Baltimore-based Five Star FCU explained, emphasizes the “five-star service” offered by the credit union, as well as the expansion of its membership to include local businesses, along with employees of Saint Agnes Hospital of Baltimore and their families.

Paul Coakley, Board Chairman and Jim Whipp, President/CEO., Five Star FCU

“We are now reaching potential members who previously did not have access to our services,” stated Paul Coakley, board chairman. “We have come a long way in our nearly fifty years, providing competitive banking services for Saint Agnes Hospital employees and their families as well as membership opportunities for employees of selected local companies.”

As of December 31, 2017, the credit union had $51.4 million in assets and about 7,000 members.

The credit union posted net income of about $33,000 in 2016, down from about $111,300 in the prior year.