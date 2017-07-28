WASHINGTON — Republican efforts to repeal the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's arbitration rule were dealt a significant blow Friday by Wells Fargo's admission that it improperly forced borrowers to pay for unnecessary auto insurance policies.
Some of Wells' auto loan contracts contain arbitration clauses, a spokesman said, which could become a further lightening rod in the dispute over whether customers should be allowed to band together in class action lawsuits.
Subscribe Now
Authoritative analysis and perspective for every segment of the credit union industry
14-Day Free Trial
No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Have an account? Sign In