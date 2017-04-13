Dick Ensweiler, longtime president and CEO of the Cornerstone Credit Union League, is set to retire later this month, but organizers behind the new library at America's Credit Union Museum are intent on making sure is legacy is not forgotten.

In a ceremony held Wednesday at the Cornerstone Credit Union League’s Annual Meeting and Expo, Stephanie Smith, executive director of the museum and Michael L’Ecuyer, chairman of the museum, said the facility's library will officially be known as "The Richard L. ‘Dick’ Ensweiler Research Library.”